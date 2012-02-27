Saturday night at the Newport Music Hall, CD101 brought a pair of rising stars in the music world to Columbus. Headliners, Young the Giant along with Walk the Moon gave a taste of indie rock to those in attendance. This show gave fans a great way to relax and enjoy music in a friendly, chill setting.

At times, crowd seemed bored and uninterested acting apathetic towards Cincinnati based Walk the Moon. But as the night progressed, anticipation grew and the fans started dancing and cheering. With an upbeat start and the use of keyboard and guitar, multiple drums Walk the Moon put on an enjoyable show for even those not familiar with the music. The band was energetic on stage, dancing around and generally having a good time. Walk the Moon will surely impress anyone interested in the indie rock genre. After their set, a unique since of excitement and buzz could be felt taking over the room, headliners Young the Giant were up next.

After an extended break, Young the Giant took the stage. With a mellow start they surprised the sold out Newport crowd. Soon enough, they switched up the pace and played more fan favorite songs. The crowd was clapping along and singing, enjoying a clean sounding performance. The contrast between mellow and upbeat was a common theme throughout kept an interesting vibe going throughout the night. They incorporated a wide variety of music into their set. Playing music from their first album to unreleased music gave fans a chance to enjoy current favorites as well as give a indication of what is on the horizon for this up and coming band. Young the Giant, has come along way in there 3 times playing the Newport and with their first sellout is sure to continue on their path to stardom.

Ryan Taylor/Columbus Wired

Photos by Jason Joseph/Columbus Wired