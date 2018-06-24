It’s been a tough stretch of games for the Ohio Machine. The defending Major League Lacrosse Champions are in the midst of a losing streak and looking to reverse course quickly. The Sheens welcomed the Denver Outlaws to Fortress Obetz on Saturday night to “Blackout the Fort.”

Both teams began the game in tremendous fashion. Denver’s Romar Dennis scored the game’s first goal from two-point range to establish the tone for the Outlaws. Ohio responded just two minutes later as Peter Baum converted on a two-point goal of his own to bring the Sheens back on equal terms.

The second quarter was productive for the visitors. Denver outscored Ohio 6-3, and established a 9-7 advantage heading into the locker room at the half.

The Sheens began the second half looking to set the tone. Marcus Holman and Brandon Mangan got Ohio on the board with two quick goals. Unfortunately for the home fans, the Machine couldn’t stay out of the penalty box. The lack of disciple hurt the Sheens as Denver began converting on critical possessions.

As a result of the penalties, Denver extended its lead to a four goal advantage. Ohio’s Peter Baum closed the gap to two with a goal with 6:35 left in the fourth quarter. Denver’s Chris Cloutier caught fire and helped close the game out with his sixth goal, giving the Outlaws the 17-13 victory and the season sweep over the Machine.

Despite the result on the field, head coach Bear Davis remained positive after the defeat. “I thought we came out and we battled,” said Davis. “I like what I saw from some of the new guys and young guys. The young defense played aggressive and physical. We definitely competed and I’m not sure we did that the first time we played Denver.”

What’s next

The Ohio Machine look to end its skid against the New York Lizards on June 30th. That game is scheduled to begin at 7:30p.m., and can be seen on Lacrosse Sports Network.