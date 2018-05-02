Categories
Video: Ohio Machine players react to victory

The Ohio Machine began its 2018 campaign with a statement win against the New York Lizards on Sunday afternoon. The 25 goal performance set a record for the most goals scored by the Machine in a game. Midfielder Marcus Holman accounted for 11 goals which provided a spark for the defending Major League Lacrosse champions.

After the game Kyle Bernlohr, Tom Schreiber, and Marcus Holman met with the media to discuss the performance.

Ralph comes to us from SB Nation where he is a beat writer and media producer for the Columbus Crew SC website Massive Report. He also covers the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL for Chicago's Hot Time In Old Town website. In addition to those responsibilities he has been brought to Columbus Wired to assist with Ohio State Football coverage and various freelance opportunities.

