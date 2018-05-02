Video: Ohio Machine players react to victory
- May 2nd, 2018
- Posted by Ralph Schudel
- in Ohio Machine (MLL), Uncategorized
The Ohio Machine began its 2018 campaign with a statement win against the New York Lizards on Sunday afternoon. The 25 goal performance set a record for the most goals scored by the Machine in a game. Midfielder Marcus Holman accounted for 11 goals which provided a spark for the defending Major League Lacrosse champions.
After the game Kyle Bernlohr, Tom Schreiber, and Marcus Holman met with the media to discuss the performance.
Share this:
Leave a Comment