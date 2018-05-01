Categories
Machine Video: Bear Davis post game press conference

The Ohio Machine put on a show for fans at Fortress Obetz on Sunday afternoon, scoring 25 goals on the New York Lizards. That mark surpassed a franchise record for goals scored in a game for Ohio. Head coach Bear Davis was excited at the performance,  but hinted the team would work on cleaning up tactics prior to next week’s game against the Charlotte Hounds. The head coach and general manager of the Machine took time to meet with the media Sunday afternoon to share his thoughts about his team and its opening day victory.

 

 

 

