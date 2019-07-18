TusCo History Loop: Family Fun Day

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

Approximately two hours east of Columbus, a hidden gem upon two more hidden gems await your family in Tuscarawas County.

A couple weeks ago, Wendy Zucal (director) and Kevin Welch (active volunteer and train excursion crew member) shown me the Dennison Railroad Depot Museum.

What many people still don’t know, the Depot administrates their own museum, The Uhrichsville Clay Museum and Historic Scheonbrunn Village in New Philadelphia.

For $20 for adults, $10 for children; you can visit all three museum within mere minutes of each other.

As we profiled the Depot last time in Dennison; this will focus on an overall day with the family. My regular travel assistant, Hannah Kennedy (daughter) joined for the trip today.

We started our day at the Over The Rail Diner in the Dennison Depot.

They have extremely affordable fare and open most days the Depot is open. Check their Facebook page for details.

https://www.facebook.com/pages/category/Comfort-Food-Restaurant/Over-The-Rail-Diner-118458205478462/

Once done with brunch, we explored the Dennison Depot. Wendy welcomed Hannah and I as we explored.

We also ran into Scheonbrunn Village’s site manager Deidra Lute. She was with her two kids, Hank and Clara; as she was helping with a property walk through on basic maintenance.

Hannah, Hank, and Clara explored the remaining of the Depot Grounds. All enjoyed their time together.

After that, we proceeded to the Uhrichsville Clay Museum. It is currently in the Claymont Community Center building. They are raising funds for a permanent location retrofit down the street.

Their current home does have a great amount of history of Tuscarawas County clay industry. At one time, Tuscarawas County was the “Clay Capital of the World” with nearly two dozen clay factories.

After Uhrichsville, we returned to the Over The Rail Diner for some ice cream. Then, we proceeded to Scheonbrunn Village.

North of the “Twin Cities”, Scheonbrunn Village is one of the oldest historical sites in the state of Ohio.

First founded by Moravian settlers from Pennsylvania and Christian Native Americans from Pennsylvania and the area; it was a long time village and trade point.

The Moravian Church in the 1920’s rediscovered the site after years of farming. Although owned by the Ohio Historical Society, the “History Loop” team administrates day to day operations.

Again, you can find more information on all three museums at the following sites.

https://www.facebook.com/DennisonRailroadDepotMuseum/

https://www.ohiohistory.org/visit/museum-and-site-locator/schoenbrunn-village