Tedeschi Trucks & The North Mississippi Allstars @ The Palace Theatre 1/23/17

When you put 12 musicians on the same stage and they’re all in the zone, magic happens. Monday night (1/23/17) at The Palace Theatre those 12 musicians, collectively known as the Tedeschi Trucks Band, brought a special kind of magic.

The setlist included songs from their latest record ‘Let Me Get By’, tunes from earlier releases and some absolutely killer covers … ‘The Letter’ and ‘I wish I knew How It Would Feel To Be Free’ (vocally, as good as it gets). Susan, Derek and the all star cast that make up the TTB are quite possibly one of the most diverse, talented touring bands today … blues to southern rock, soul to jammy influenced R&B, they cover it all like no other … each and every one of the incredible talents was featured during the 2+ hour set and the Duane and Carlos Santana influences were obvious during the late set jams. Susan’s unmistakable voice and Derek’s slide guitar always bring a smile to the fans faces … young and not so young, old and new .. and have people dancing in aisles and in this case, the back of theatre (I really don’t know how people stay seated for a TTB show).

The North Mississippi Allstars started the night and the Dickinson brothers had the sold out house in the palm of their hands by the end of the first song. When Luther ambled into Mississippi Bollweevil with his trademark swampy slide the crowd started to move … when they called Alecia Chakour, Mark Rivers & Mike Mattison on stage for a cover of The Staples Singers ‘Freedom Highway’ the tone was set for the night … and that, is when the magic started.