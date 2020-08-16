The Road Home from Appalachia

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

As you know; many people never truly end their trip without exploring some more.

The drive home from New River Gorge was no different.

Before we left the Fayetteville/Oak Hill area; we stop by a little nook called Dove’s Villages.

A family owned group of stores; it includes the main building, several other independent shops geared towards locally made goods.

The one shop we were extremely impressed with was Wild Mountain Soap Company.

They make cosmetic and cleaning products for the whole family. 2012; the founding couple made all their products right in Fayetteville.

You don’t even have to head to the New River area. They do ship through out the United States. But; if visiting the area; they are so worth purchasing goods made right there.

Heading north; we stop for lunch in Ripley, West Virginia.

A small pub and grill; Maka Mia, is close to I-77/US 33 and right across from the Jackson County Courthouse.

https://www.facebook.com/MakaMiawv

We had a delightful lunch including West Virginia’s favorite side dish, tater tots.

With the sub, salad and baked spaghetti; we had a nice lunch.

With that our journey ended back home.

Any ideas for one day road trips; please contact us.

Myself and the staff at Columbus Wired so wish to give you fuel for your next journey.