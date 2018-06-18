Despite getting six goals from attackman Marcus Holman, the Ohio Machine’s struggles continued on Sunday night as they lost their fifth game in a row and the sixth on the season, going down to the Dallas Rattlers in front of 3,011 strong at the Ford Center in Frisco, Tex., 17-16.

The game was a rematch from earlier in the season where the Machine pulled out a 14-12 win which gave them one of their two wins on the season and gave Dallas only one of their two losses.

The Rattlers (7-2) now sit atop the Major League Lacrosse standings while the Machine (2-6) are tied for last with the Boston Cannons.

Holman had been relatively quiet since ripping off an MLL single-game record 11 goals scored in their season opener against the New York Lizards on April 29. The six goals put Holman in the Machine’s record books as the only player in team history to have multiple six-or-more goals scored in a single game.

Going into the fourth quarter it looked like the Sheens’ losing streak would come to an end, leading 16-14 and riding the back of Holman’s swarming effort.

However, the Rattlers tightened up their defense and shutout the Machine in the entire fourth quarter. Attackmen Ned Crotty and Ty Thompson both ripped off fourth quarter goals, each completing a hat trick.

After falling behind 4-0 less than four minutes into the game, the Machine finally got on the board when Holman fed second-year attackman Connor Cannizzaro at the 10:16 mark and followed it up with a dish to rookie attackman Justin Guterding a little more than a minute later.

The two teams traded two-goal stretches after that, including three straight points scored and the only two-point goal of the game from Dallas defenseman Matt Dunn, and the first ended with Holman scoring the last two goals to close the gap to 7-5.

The Sheens then put together a seven-goal flurry in the second quarter with midfielder Peter Baum chipping in two scores and Holman netting a hat trick in the quarter alone to give Ohio a 12-10 halftime lead.

The two teams came out of the locker room hot, trading off goals for the first two and-a-half minutes with the Machine clinging to a 13-12 lead.

Three minutes later, it was Holman with his final goal and point of the game with over 10 minutes to play in the third quarter.

Forty seconds later, Emala caught a pass from Baum to stretch the Sheens’ lead to 15-12 but Crotty brought the lead back down to two when he zipped one past Ohio goalie Kyle Bernlohr with a little over eight minutes to play in the third.

Guterding then stuck in his second goal of the game, unassisted, for the Machine’s last goal at the 1:47 mark in the third.

Holman tied Dallas attackman Jordan Wolf with three assists and led all players with six goals and nine total points.

Wolf scored two goals and led the Rattlers with five points.

Guterding finished second on the team with four points on two goals and two assists.

Crotty and Thompson both tied the team lead for Dallas with three goals each.

The Machine’s next game is home at Fortress Obetz on Saturday in a rematch with Denver (5-4).

Ball drops at 6 p.m.