What a difference a week makes. But not in a good way.

After blistering the New York Lizards last weekend for a team-record 25 goals, the Ohio Machine couldn’t muster half of that versus the Charlotte Hounds on Saturday in a losing effort, 14-10.

Second-year attackman Matt Rambo led the team with three goals on five shots, giving the Hounds their fourth win of the season.

“I thought it was sloppy, we didn’t play our best,” he said after the game. “But we just grinded it out through ground balls and our defense played super well.”

The win not only made Charlotte (4-0) the only undefeated team left in Major League Lacrosse but was also the second in three days.

Head coach Joe Stagnitta said they “got lucky in some regard”.

“We have a lot of college coaches on our team and it’s been a struggle to put a consistent lineup together.”

He said guys like Jake Richard, Ryan Brown and Michael Chanenchuk – who all lost their college games on Thursday night – showed a lot of character by still taking time out of their busy schedules to make the trip to Columbus. Although, like Rambo, Stagnitta thought they played sloppy.

“I thought it showed on the offensive end,” Stagnitta said. “We were a little tired and we were a little sloppy and our decision making wasn’t consistent but our guys, they played hard.”

Faceoffs and ground balls were the key to the win as Charlotte more than doubled up Ohio on ground balls, 24-11, and won the faceoff battle, 18-9. And their defense was stout only allowing the Machine 20 shots on goal as the Hounds’ goalkeeper Pierce Bassett snared 10 saves.

Machine goalie Kyle Bernlohr had seven saves against 21 shots.

The Hounds jumped out to a 3-0 lead halfway through the first quarter as their defense constantly hassled the Machine offense. With a little over a minute left in the quarter, Ohio finally got on the board with a short-handed goal from midfielder Kyle Harrison on an assist from midfielder Tom Schreiber.

Then Rambo struck 37 seconds into the second quarter for his first goal of the game, the Machine’s offense finally got going as Harrison scored again and Schreiber got his second point of the game on an assisted goal from attackman Marcus Holman.

It was Holman’s only point of the game.

After coming out of the locker room trailing 6-5, the third quarter saw both teams continue to pucker up as goals came at a premium with the Hounds scoring three times but the Machine scoring four, which tied it up 9-9 going into the final stanza.

The Sheens would take their first lead of the game less than a minute into the fourth quarter on a powerplay thanks to attackman Connor Cannizzaro’s second goal of the game to go up 10-9.

After that, though, the fourth quarter would be no contest as the Hounds continued their swarming double-pulling midfield defense, ripped off five straight goals and outscored the Machine, 5-1.

Schreiber said the effort was there but in the end, it just wasn’t enough.

“The effort was there, which is a good thing. You know, you’re going to lose games throughout the season and it’s about how you respond and I think throughout the game we did some good work responding but it just wasn’t enough towards the end.”

He led the team with three goals and four points.

Harrison tied Cannizzaro and midfielder Pat Young for second on the team with two goals for two points.

The Machine’s next game is at home against the Dallas Rattlers (3-1) on Saturday, May 12 with the start at 6 p.m.

For ticket information, click here.