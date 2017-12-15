Categories
The Ralph Schudel Show – Episode 6 – Jillian Fisher Interview

Welcome to another episode of The Ralph Schudel Show, presented by Columbus Wired and Stadium Scene.

In this episode:

  • – Ralph talks about the top Google searches from 2017
  • – A pop culture podcast that you need to hear
  • – Stadium Scene partner and all around best friend Jillian Fisher stops by the show!
  • – Please be patient, there were technically difficulties, I blame the FCC.

Follow Jillian on social media!
Twitter: @FisherJillian
Instagram: @fisherjillian
www.fisherjillian.com

Ralph comes to us from SB Nation where he is a beat writer and media producer for the Columbus Crew SC website Massive Report. He also covers the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL for Chicago’s Hot Time In Old Town website.

In addition to those responsibilities he has been brought to Columbus Wired to assist with Ohio State Football coverage and various freelance opportunities.

