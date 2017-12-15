The Ralph Schudel Show – Episode 6 – Jillian Fisher Interview
- December 15th, 2017
- Posted by Ralph Schudel
- in Podcasts
Welcome to another episode of The Ralph Schudel Show, presented by Columbus Wired and Stadium Scene.
In this episode:
- – Ralph talks about the top Google searches from 2017
- – A pop culture podcast that you need to hear
- – Stadium Scene partner and all around best friend Jillian Fisher stops by the show!
- – Please be patient, there were technically difficulties, I blame the FCC.
Follow Jillian on social media!
Twitter: @FisherJillian
Instagram: @fisherjillian
www.fisherjillian.com
