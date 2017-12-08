The Ralph Schudel Show Ep.5
- December 8th, 2017
- Posted by Ralph Schudel
- in Podcasts
Welcome to another episode of The Ralph Schudel Show, presented by Columbus Wired and Stadium Scene.
In this episode:
-
Ralph talks about the ridiculous cold snap in the Midwest.
-
Why the Cleveland Browns GM job may actually be one of the better ones in the NFL
-
NHL and the City of Seattle, two things that can work wonderfully together.
-
A breakdown and behind the scenes account of the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana as Columbus Wired hit the road for the game.
On our next episode: Jillian Fisher stops by the show! If you don’t know why that name is important, you will.
Share this:
Leave a Comment