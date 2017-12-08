Welcome to another episode of The Ralph Schudel Show, presented by Columbus Wired and Stadium Scene.

In this episode:

Ralph talks about the ridiculous cold snap in the Midwest.

Why the Cleveland Browns GM job may actually be one of the better ones in the NFL

NHL and the City of Seattle, two things that can work wonderfully together.

A breakdown and behind the scenes account of the Big Ten Championship in Indianapolis, Indiana as Columbus Wired hit the road for the game.

On our next episode: Jillian Fisher stops by the show! If you don’t know why that name is important, you will.