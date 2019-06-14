Rails, Parks, and Trails North Columbus

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

Many people know of the great parks we have in Central Ohio.

Not many know that some of them are right next to active railroad lines; that the railfan and their family can come together.

Two of those parks are featured in this look as well as a favorite stop for folks to see trains run up close.

McCord Park-Worthington

333 E. Wilson Bridge Rd.

Worthington, OH 43085

Open dawn to dusk

Worthington Community Center (open hours throughout the week; please contact office for details)

614-436-2743

https://worthington.org/Facilities/Facility/Details/McCord-Park-8

https://www.worthington.org/209/Community-Center

While many of the activities at the community center are mainly for Worthington residents and members; the park area is open to the public. It includes two great playgrounds on the park grounds.

The All Children Playground ( a fully ADA playground) is in the front part of the property, adjacent to the community center. The Whitney Playground is on the far southwest part near the soccer/baseball fields as well as the Community Garden.

The nice thing for those who love trains; a donated caboose is planned to become a family friendly railfan platform. It is still in process as of June 2019; but city fathers and the park department have it on their radar. The B&O caboose is right next to the Norfolk Southern and CSX mainlines; on the east side of the property. It is a very safe place for those who wish to geek out on trains coming by.

The next place featured is not a park; but a popular hangout for seasoned railfans as well as families who wish to see trains travel by.

The Market at Flint Station has a major railroad heritage.

https://www.themarketatflintstation.com/

It has been in the past a railroad station for the Pennsylvania Railroad. Now, with new owners; a small market, bar, music space, and soon opening beer garden has come forth.

The owners take stock in its history as well as serving its nearby community. Many local bakers, food vendors and microbreweries supply its business.

They also many folks who like trains stop in from time to time.

Wedged in between the busyness of Polaris, I-270, and Worthington; it is indeed a nice little haven.

More north in Orange Township (Delaware County) a small township park serves a trail-head and small nature center.

Glen Oak Park

7126 Blue Holly Drive

Lewis Center, OH 43035

Between Orange Road and Lewis Center Road; this park with nature trails, fishing pond, skating areas and picnic sheller has another bonus. The Orange Township North/South Trail runs right along the NS/CSX main line. This is the same main line that runs from Downtown Columbus, Worthington and Flint.

Many activities for all members of the family; even at this small park.

It is also not far from Alum Creek State Park.

So whether you like trains or someone in your family does; there are many options in Central Ohio to see them. Thus, as well; the rest of the family can enjoy the outdoors.

