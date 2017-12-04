Ohio State Completes Comeback to Defeat Michigan 71-62

The Ohio State Buckeyes (7-3, 2-0) followed up a blowout win at Wisconsin Saturday night with a frenetic come from behind victory over the Michigan Wolverines (7-3 1-1), besting the 2017 Sweet Sixteen participants 71-62.

Keita Bates-Diop paced the Buckeyes with 18 points and 9 rebounds, Jae’Sean Tate scored 14 points, and C.J. Jackson, coming off the bench for the second game in a row, would contribute 17 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists off the bench.

Michigan led 19-10 half way through the first half as Ohio State tried to get their teeth into the game, going on a small run to cut the lead to 22-16 with 8:12 remaining in the half.

The Wolverines would answer with a 14-1, bloating their lead to 36-17 with 4:03 to play in the first half.

The Buckeyes were able to close the first half with momentum swinging their way, ending the half on a 7-0 run to cut the Michigan lead to 43-30. Bates-Diop hit a three and Michigan’s Simpson fouled Kaleb Wesson, who converted both free throws. Eli Brooks would miss a three-point jumper on Michigan’s next possession, leading to a Jae’Sean Tate one-handed slam dunk over Mo Wagner to end the first half.

Ohio State came out of the half with the intensity dialed up, scoring the first nine points of the half as a part of a 19-3 run to take a 47-46 lead for the first time in the game on two Bates-Diop free throws with 12:32 to play. Bates-Diop scored again on Ohio State’s next possession to cap the run and give the Buckeyes a 49-46 lead

UM’s Jon Teske temporarily halted Ohio State’s momentum with a three to level the game at 49 all.

But the Buckeyes wouldn’t back down as Tate hit the front end a one-and-one, Kyle Young made a layup on a C.J. Jackson assist, and Jackson scored in transition for a 54-49 lead with 9:09 to play in the game.

Michigan would again answer. Jordan Poole would convert the three-point play after being fouled by C.J. Jackson and Zavier Simpson converted both free throws to tie the game at 56-56 with 6:48 to play.

Michigan would take a 60-56 lead before Tate and Williams both scored to level the game at 60 all with 3:34 to play.

Kyle Young would steal an errant Mo Wagner pass before getting the ball to Jackson, who would be fouled on a drive. He would convert the front end of his two fouls to give the Buckeyes a 61-60 lead with 3:01 remaining in the game.

The Buckeye’s wouldn’t look back, continuing their second half pressure on both ends of the court, closing the game on a 11-2 run.

Up next for the Buckeyes are three games over the next two weeks against William & Mary (Saturday 12/9), Appalachian State (Saturday 12/16), and The Citadel (Tuesday 12/19).

Big 10 play resumes for Ohio State on January 4th at Iowa.