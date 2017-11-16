Bates-Diop Leads Ohio State Past Texas Southern

Keita Bates-Diop recorded his third double-double in as many games, leading Ohio State (3-0) through its first bit of adversity as the Buckeyes defeated Texas Southern 82-64.

Bates-Diop, Jae’Sean Tate, and Micah Potter each tallied 17 points, with freshman Musa Jallow having a statement night after being inserted into the starting lineup, contributing 13 points.

Jallow, a late addition to the 2017 freshman class after reclassifying, took the starting spot from Kam Williams and took full advantage of the opportunity. The freshman added six rebounds, two assists, four steals, and zero turnovers to his 13 points on 5-8 shooting, going 3-6 from beyond the arc.

Westerville-native Kaleb Wesson was left off the game day roster serving a one-game suspension for “a failure to meet the expectations of the men’s basketball program.” The move left the already thin Ohio State lineup lacking inside depth and being considerably smaller in the paint.

The Buckeyes coasted to a 42-29 half time lead, taking care of the ball and handling both the press and zone defenses the Tigers threw at them.

Ohio State’s lead would grow to as big as eighteen points before an 8-0 Texas Southern run would cut the lead to 54-45 with 11:39 to play. During that run, Ohio State would miss five consecutive shots and commit five fouls.

Bates-Diop responded with a three to end the drought but the Tigers responded immediately, going on a 12-2 run, cutting the lead to just 59-57 with eight minutes to play.

Facing their first bit of on-court adversity this season, the Buckeyes responded with a 13-0 run of their own, spurred on by sophomore Micah Potter, who scored seven of the thirteen points on that run to put the game away for good.

Donte Clark led Texas Southern (0-3) with 17 points and seven rebounds. Leading-scorer sophomore Demontrea Jefferson did not play for the Tigers.

The Buckeyes close out their four-game home stand on Sunday against Northeastern at 2pm at the Value City Arena before heading to Portland to compete in the Phil Knight Invitational where they will open the tournament against eighteenth-ranked Gonzaga.