Ohio State Defeats Physical Radford 82-72

Sunday afternoon the Ohio State Buckeyes faced a much more physical opponent than they saw in the season opener and Robert Morris as they defeated the Radford Highlanders 82-72, but not without some hiccups throughout the game.

Keita Bates-Diop posted his second double-double of the season in as many games as he lead the Buckeyes with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Jae’Sean Tate also tallied a double-double, contributing 13 points and 10 rebounds.

Point guard C.J. Jackson scored a career-high 19 points, a tally that is slightly marred by his seven turnovers.

In all, the Buckeyes committed 15 turnovers against Radford, a team that featured the press defense throughout the game, down four from the 19 turnovers committed in the season’s first game against Robert Morris.

“Give Radford a lot of credit. I thought they did some really good things to challenge us today in a lot of ways.” Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann said. “We’re not a pressing team so we don’t see a lot of that in practice. This was a good chance to go against it.”

Both teams would trade baskets early in the game before Ohio State went on an 11-0 run, capped by a four-point possession in which Bates-Diop buried a three and Tate converted the front end of a one-and-one after being fouled during Bates-Diop’s shot. Ohio State would head into the locker room with a 43-34 half time lead.

C.J. Jackson would score nine of his nineteen points in the first seven minutes of the second half to build a 63-38 lead. Radford would hit a flurry of threes in the final 1:20 of the game to end the game on a 13-1 run and finish the game 82-72, advantage Ohio State.

Coach Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes next take on Texas Southern Thursday night at the Value City Arena at 7:00pm.