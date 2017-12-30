Buckeyes Survive Upset-Minded Redhawks

The Ohio State Buckeyes (11-4, 2-0) closed out non-conference pay with a tougher than expected game against in-state opponent Miami (OH), besting the Redhawks 72-59 Saturday afternoon at the Value City Arena.

The Buckeyes struggled early offensively, starting just 3-16 from the field in the first 11:27 of the first half.

Ohio State looked to get a hold on the game taking a 19-11 lead with 8:19 remaining in the first half but Miami answered with an 8-2 run. The Buckeyes would answer with a small run of their own, closing the first half on a 14-9 run to take a 35-28 halftime lead.

An early second half run would see the Ohio State lead balloon to 49-32 and the Buckeyes looked to cruise the rest of the game.

Miami would answer with a 13-1 run of their own, cutting the Ohio State lead to just five points with 10:07 to play in the game.

Second half play from both Kam Williams and Keita Bates-Diop further widened the scoring gap for the Buckeyes as they closed out the game.

Despite a lackluster shooting performance, going 6-18 from the field, Keita Bates-Diop lead the Buckeyes with 19 points and nine rebounds.

Three other Buckeyes scored in double figures as C.J. Jackson scored 16, Kam Williams had a season-high 15 points, and Jae’Sean Tate scored 11 points.

The Buckeye bench contributed only 4 points on 1-5 shooting in the game.

Despite the win, there is plenty to work on as the Buckeyes go back into conference play. Turnovers were again an issue as the Buckeyes committed 11 total in the game. Throughout the game, the Buckeyes seemed to be sleep walking on both offense and defense. The team will need to be tougher mentally to weather the gauntlet that is Big 10 conference play.

Up next for the Buckeyes is a trip Iowa City for a contest v the Iowa Hawkeyes (9-6, 0-2) on Thursday night.