Ohio State Beat Appalachian State 80-67

The Ohio State Buckeyes defeated Appalachian State 80-67 Saturday evening, earning their fourth win in a row and improving their record to 9-3 (2-0) on the season.

Jae’Sean Tate paced four Buckeyes in double digit scoring, putting up 19 points. Keita Bates-Diop scored 18, freshman Kaleb Wesson added a career high 16, while Kam Williams contributed 11 points.

The Buckeyes and Mountaineers traded early blows, with neither team able to gain momentum as Ohio State held a 16-15 lead with 10:05 to play in the first half.

Ohio State would go on a 6-0 run to extend the lead to 22-15 and close the first half on a 6-0 run to go into the locker room with a 40-27 halftime lead.

With Ohio State leading 48-33 with 17:47 left to play, sirens started going off in the Schottenstein Center, prompting emergency messages to be played over the PA system and a venue evacuation to begin.

“Tonight’s event was interrupted by a failure on an exhaust fan, VCA staff said in a statement. “The fan shut off and allowed the smoke from a concession stand to enter the fresh air return on one of our air handlers and activated one of our smoke detectors. The building systems worked as they were designed and we were able to reset the alarm, repair the exhaust and return to normal operations.”

After a delay that lasted approximately 15 minutes, fans were allowed to reenter the arena and the game resumed. Appalachian State would score six straight points after the delay, cutting the Ohio State lead to 48-39.

The Buckeyes thwarted any opportunities for a Mountaineers upset, comfortably closing the game for the 80-67 win.

For the first time since the December 2nd win at Wisconsin the Buckeyes had its full rotation of players available. Micah Potter returned to action from an ankle injury for the first time since the win at Wisconsin but only played a minute’s worth of play. Kyle Young returned to action with two points in 14 minutes of play after missing last Saturday’s game again William & Mary due to injury.

Up next for Ohio State is a game against The Citadel Tuesday night at 7 p.m. at the Value City Arena as the Buckeyes look to earn their tenth win of the season.