Ohio State Drops Big Ten Home Opener to Purdue

Ohio State’s second half comeback came up just short Thursday night against the 20th ranked Purdue Boilermakers, falling 76-75 at home.

The Buckeyes (10-5, 0-2) led 36-35 with four minutes left in the first half before a Boilermakers 8-0 run gave them a 43-36 lead, highlighted by a five-point possession. A last second, off balance Marc Loving three-point basket would stop the bleeding and give the Buckeyes just a four point deficit, going in to the locker room down 43-39.

However, Purdue quickly swelled it’s lead to 53-43 with 16:34 remaining, making five of their first seven second half baskets. Ohio State quickly countered with a 12-2 run of their own to level the game at 55 all.

Ohio State would continue to trail by two possessions for much of the second half until a Marc Loving layup with 1:48 remaining closed the gap to 72-71.

With fifteen seconds remaining, Trevor Thompson was fouled while making a layup that tied the game at 75-75. Thompson would miss the ensuing free throw and foul Boilermaker star, Caleb Swanigan, with five seconds left. Swanigan made the first of his two free throws to give the Boilermakers a one-point lead. Jaquan Lyle drove the ball down the court after Swanigan’s missed free throw but his three-point shot as time expired didn’t go down, leaving the Buckeye’s second half rally just short.

Jae’Sean Tate led four other Buckeyes in double digit scoring with 17 points. Marc Loving added 14 points and 8 rebounds.

Absent from tonight’s game was Ohio State junior Keita Bates-Diop. Matta announced after the loss that Bates-Diop will miss the remainder of the 2016-2017 season with a stress fracture in his leg and will undergo surgery next week.

The start to the Big Ten season doesn’t get any easier for the Buckeyes. Sunday they travel to Minnesota, who won on the road at Purdue over the weekend, and 13th ranked Wisconsin on Thursday. Ohio State returns home on Sunday January 15th against the Michigan State Spartans.