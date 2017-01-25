Ohio State Men’s Basketball Defeats Minnesota 78-72

The Ohio State Buckeyes avenged an early conference season loss at Minnesota with a 78-72 win at home behind a career high 19 points for Trevor Thompson to improve to 3-5 in Big Ten play.

Unlike the game in Minneapolis on January 8th it was the Buckeyes who built a sizable first half lead behind solid offensive showing and a poised, energetic defense.

Ohio State held their largest lead of the game, 40-23 with 3:11 remaining in the first half before the Gophers would go on a 12-0 run to close the gap to 40-35 going into half time. Trevor Thompson led the Buckeyes success in the first half with 12 points in the first 15 minutes as Ohio State would make 10 of its first 16 attempted shots.

The Buckeyes would maintain their lead throughout the second half, as the lead would swell to 64-54 with 7:49 remaining. Minnesota’s Nate Mason and Amir Coffey would keep the Gophers in the game, leading a 10-2 run to close the gap to 68-66 with 3:34 remaining in the game.

Kam Williams would end an Ohio State five minute field goal drought with a skyhook jumper to extend the Ohio State lead to 72-68 with 1:44 remaining. Marc Loving nailed a 3-pointer with just under a minute to play and two free throws from JaQuan Lyle would seal the win for the Buckeyes, their third win in four games.

Trevor Thompson and Marc Loving led the Buckeyes with 19 points each. JaQuan Lyle contributed 11 points while freshman Andre Wesson contributed a career high 9 points off the bench for the Buckeyes.

Ohio State is next in action on Saturday at Iowa, tipoff is scheduled for 8:00pm.