The Ohio State Women’s Basketball team began conference play on Friday afternoon against the Purdue Boilermakers. Ohio State began the game slowly out of the gates, shooting just 25 percent in the first quarter. The poor shooting didn’t hurt the Buckeyes early on as stellar defensive play kept the game close. The Scarlet and Gray defense forced five turnovers early on.

Two opportunities presented themselves for the Scarlet and Gray to capture the lead, but were met by fierce runs from the Boilermakers. One run allowed the hosts to go on a 13-0 tear to extend the lead to 34-25 at the half. Purdue shot 50 percent, while the Buckeyes shot under 30 percent.

The Boilermakers opened the second half by earning the first four points. Three-point field goals from Najah Queenland and Makayla Waterman closed the gap to seven points at 38-31. It became a game of runs in the third quarter with both teams struggling to claim a clear advantage. Purdue took control of the game as the Buckeyes couldn’t convert on a field goal for the last seven minutes of the fourth quarter. The Boilermakers established firm control of the game to win 60-42.

Up next

The Buckeyes return home on New Year’s Eve to take on the Nebraska Cornhuskers. The game tips off at 1 p.m.