Ohio State Basketball Amid allegations of NCAA violations Patrick Klein resigns as Ohio State Women’s Basketball associate head coach

Photo credit: Ohio State Athletics

Ohio State Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Patrick Klein resigned Friday afternoon amid allegatation of NCAA violations.  In a letter to university officials Klein recognizes these actions stating, “over the course of the past two weeks it has come to my attention that some of my actions as a coach have not adhered strictly to NCAA rules.” Ohio State is investigating and released a statement Friday afternoon.

“Ohio State is investigating allegations of violations of NCAA rules and university policy within the women’s basketball program. The university has notified the NCAA. On Friday, July 26, Klein was placed on administrative leave while the university investigates. Ohio State is working diligently to conclude its review of this matter.”

Klein played a vital role in the Women’s Basketball program, helping guide the Scarlet & Gray to 137 victories and four NCAA tournament appearances. You can read Klein’s full letter to university officials here.

Columbus Wired will provide updates as they are made availible.

Ralph comes to us from SB Nation where he is a writer and photographer for the Columbus Crew SC website Massive Report. He also spent time in the NWSL covering the Chicago Red Stars. He currently works at Ohio Dominican University where he serves as the Brand Manager for the Women's Soccer program.

