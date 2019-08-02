Ohio State Women’s Basketball Associate Head Coach Patrick Klein resigned Friday afternoon amid allegatation of NCAA violations. In a letter to university officials Klein recognizes these actions stating, “over the course of the past two weeks it has come to my attention that some of my actions as a coach have not adhered strictly to NCAA rules.” Ohio State is investigating and released a statement Friday afternoon.

“Ohio State is investigating allegations of violations of NCAA rules and university policy within the women’s basketball program. The university has notified the NCAA. On Friday, July 26, Klein was placed on administrative leave while the university investigates. Ohio State is working diligently to conclude its review of this matter.”

Klein played a vital role in the Women’s Basketball program, helping guide the Scarlet & Gray to 137 victories and four NCAA tournament appearances. You can read Klein’s full letter to university officials here.

Columbus Wired will provide updates as they are made availible.