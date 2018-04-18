Rock band ACDC rose to fame with their song “Back in Black,” and on Wednesday morning the defending Major League Lacrosse champion Ohio Machine announced a brand new black uniform for the 2018 season. This special jersey will be worn during two homes games during the MLL season.

The black jersey, designed in collaboration with league outfitter New Balance, features blue striping along the shoulder, and grey gears to represent the Machine, which are embedded into a black background that covers the rest of the arm.

The gears are also present in the grey piping that runs down the sides of each jersey and shorts. A red star, paying homage to the 2017 Major League Lacrosse Championship, appears on the back of the neck below the New Balance logo.

Here is a clip of when the Machine players found out about their new threads.