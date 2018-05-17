The Ohio Machine continue to demonstrate its commitment to growing the game of lacrosse on Ohio. On Wednesday, the club announced the fifth annual Ohio Machine Senior All-Star Challenge. The game takes place on Saturday, June 9th at Fortress Obetz, and features 60 graduating seniors from across Ohio.

Participants will be seperated into three groups of 20 and organized by localities. The three groups of players will hail from different regions such as Cleveland, Toledo, Cincinnati, Dayton, and Columbus. Last season the rosters were highlighted by seven US Lacrosse All-Americans, nine All-State First-Team winners, six All-State Second-Team winners and six All-State Third-Team winners.

“We’re proud to be hosting Ohio’s annual state-wide senior all-star game,” Ohio Machine head coach Bear Davis said in a press release Wednesday. “Having the top lacrosse players in Ohio play one game dates back to the beginning of lacrosse in Ohio. The talent pool has been growing each year as the game of lacrosse flourishes in Ohio and so we are extremely proud and honored to be continuing this great tradition.”

After the game fans are encouraged to stay at Fortress Obetz to see the Ohio Machine take on the Chesapeake Bayhawks at 6 p.m. EST.