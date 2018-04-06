Ohio Machine add four players ahead of training camp

The Major League Lacrosse season is fast approaching and the Ohio Machine look to build a roster to defend their title as league champions. Prior to the start of training camp, the Machine announced the acquisition of four players via the MLL Player Pool.

The Sheens added goalie Parker Fairey, midfielder Marcus Willis, and defenders Colin Hart and John Winchell. These four players come highly accredited and could challenge for minutes during the season. Machine head coach and general manager Bear Davis is eager to see how these players handle their opportunity.

“As we prepare for training camp, we’re constantly evaluating how we can put our most competitive roster together,” Davis said. “Athletes and availabilities change. Several of these guys showed well in our open tryouts and right place, right time, right situation. So, we’ll see what they’ve got.”

To make room for the four players on the 40-man roster, the Machine added attackers Peter Baum and Mark Cockerton to the team’s MLL Inactive List and released defender Mike Quinn and midfielder Henry West.

The four players will compete for a roster spot at Ohio Machine training camp starting this weekend and fans can catch a glimpse of the team on April 15th during the Blue vs. White scrimmage. The game takes place at Fortress Obetz.

All of the information for the scrimmage can be found here.