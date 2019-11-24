The Ohio State University women’s basketball team fought valiently but couldn’t overcome a 70% shooting performance from the visitors in the fourth quarter and fall to the UConn Huskies 73-62 on Sunday afternoon inside Value City Arena.

Sunday’s game had a big fight feel with both teams trading punches early on in the contest. Ohio State forwards Dorka Juhász and Aaliyah Patty paced the Scarlet and Gray, scoring seven of the Buckeyes first 14 points. Both forwards went a combined 3-of-7 from the field to keep the Buckeyes within striking distance. Led by freshman guard Kierstan Bell, Ohio State outshot the Huskies 43-39 in the second period. Bell continued to play well throughout the game adding another eight points in 23 minutes played.

UConn guard Crystal Dangerfield and Megan Walker answered by scoring nearly half of UConn 15 points in the first period. The duo added another 11 points in the second quarter to take the Huskies into the locker room with a 33-31 lead at the break.

The Huskies caught fire in the second half. Dangerfield scored 14 of UConn’s 40 second half points and was a catalyst offensively as the visitors shot 70 % from the field in the fourth quarter and cruised to a 73-62 victory over the Buckeyes.