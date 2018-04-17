Meet the Machine: Scott Rodgers

The Ohio Machine begin its title defense of Major League Lacrosse’s most prized possession, The Steinfield Cup. The Sheens begin their defense on April 29th with a game against the New York Lizards, but before the season begins, goalie Scott Rodgers was kind enough to take some time to chat with Columbus Wired’s Andy Evans. Both men talked about Rodgers injury, his evolving role on the team, and his need to always be at-the-ready.