Categories
The Latest

Machine Meet the Machine: Kyle Harrison

In our second edition of Meet the Machine, Columbus Wired’s Ralph Schudel sits down with Machine midfielder Kyle Harrison. The two men discuss a variety of topics including Harrison’s longevity in the sport of Lacrosse, his time in Central Ohio, and what he thinks about one of his former Johns Hopkins teammates.

The Ohio Machine open up their championship defense against New York Lizards on April 29th at 2pm inside Fortress Obetz. Columbus Wired will provide coverage every step of the way this season.

 

About

Number of Entries : 81

Ralph comes to us from SB Nation where he is a beat writer and media producer for the Columbus Crew SC website Massive Report. He also covers the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL for Chicago's Hot Time In Old Town website. In addition to those responsibilities he has been brought to Columbus Wired to assist with Ohio State Football coverage and various freelance opportunities.

Share this:
You May Also Like

Leave a Comment

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>