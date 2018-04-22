In our second edition of Meet the Machine, Columbus Wired’s Ralph Schudel sits down with Machine midfielder Kyle Harrison. The two men discuss a variety of topics including Harrison’s longevity in the sport of Lacrosse, his time in Central Ohio, and what he thinks about one of his former Johns Hopkins teammates.

The Ohio Machine open up their championship defense against New York Lizards on April 29th at 2pm inside Fortress Obetz. Columbus Wired will provide coverage every step of the way this season.