Newly acquired attackman Davey Emala in a game against the Machine last season.

Photo credit to photographer with In Lacrosse We Trust.

The Ohio Machine made a move on Wednesday, trading five-year veteran midfielder Mark Cockerton to the Boston Cannons for five-year veteran attackman Davey Emala.

The Machine are also giving up a seventh round pick in next year’s draft.

In an apparent attempt to add some offense to what is the dead-last offensive team in Major League Lacrosse, it looks like last year’s Steinfeld Cup champions may be nervous about their current 2-2 start.

“He’s a premier goal scorer in our league,” Machine head coach and general manager Bear Davis said of Emala in an official statement.

In all fairness, though, the Machine have only played four games this year, the least amount of any team in the MLL.

Emala, 2015’s MLL Brine Most Improved Player award winner, scored 37 total points on 32 goals and five assists for the Cannons last season. That was good for tied-for seventh in goals and 20th in points.

“He’s got some familiar faces around him, such as Marcus Holman, who was one of his college teammates,” Davis said of Emala. “I think he’s going to help us add some depth in some areas.”

So far this season, Emala has five goals, three assists and 13 groundballs in all six games for Boston, which isn’t in the league’s top 25.

In comparison, Cockerton has two points on two goals in two games played this year.

“We appreciate that all that Mark has done for us,” said Davis in the statement. “He’s been a big part of our organization since we acquired him, and we wish him the best of luck in Boston.”

Emala will be available to play with the Machine in this weekend’s road game against the Chesapeake Bayhawks (3-2) on Saturday at 7 p.m.