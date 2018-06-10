In front of over 2,800 fans at Fortress Obetz on Saturday night, the Ohio Machine lost to the Chesapeake Bayhawks, 15-12.

The loss completed a sweep for Chesapeake (5-2) who beat Ohio (2-5) on June 2, 13-8. The win also gave the Bayhawks their fourth win in a row and gave the Sheens their fourth loss in a row.

This is now the worst start for the Machine since their second season in the league, 2013, when they went 1-6.

Head coach Bear Davis had this to say on Twitter:

Every year I have been fortunate enough to coach in the @MLL_Lacrosse there has been different faces of adversity. I wouldn’t have wanted to face any of them with anyone different than the men that make up the @MachineMLL. Love this squad & their ability to stay the course. — CoachDavis (@BearEssentLax) June 10, 2018

Looming storms were on the horizon at the start of the game but did not deter the defending Major League Lacrosse champion Machine from getting off to a good start.

Rookie attackman Justin Guterding, who was added to the roster earlier in the week, made his presence known when he notched the second professional goal of his career six minutes into the game to tie it 1-1.

At the end of the first quarter, the Machine led 5-3 thanks to midfielder Jake Bernhardt’s three points on two goals and one assist, which was to Guterding.

Second-year attackman Connor Cannizzaro also chipped in, having two goals in the first quarter which were the only two he would have for the game.

The second quarter, though, saw a flurry of five goals scored between the two teams with the Bayhawks scoring the first three goals of the quarter in the first two and-a-half minutes. Attackman Josh Byrne had one goal and one assist to give Chesapeake their first lead of the game, 6-5.

Ohio flipped the script, though, and two minutes later took back the lead, 7-6, thanks to the dynamic duo of Bernhardt and Guterding, who each scored a goal. That was with over 10 minutes to go in the half with each team then locking down on defense. The Machine took 10 shots for the remainder of the quarter, five on goal, none of which found the back of the net.

The half ended with the Sheens owning a one-point lead and that’s when the rain came pouring down, causing a two-and-a-half hour delay.

When the field was finally ready to go, it looked like the Sheens were, too, as they ripped off the first two goals of the second half. Attacker Peter Baum got a dish from Guterding and rookie faceoff specialist Kenny Massa netted the first goal of his pro career. At that point, Ohio was up 9-6 with a little over nine minutes to play in the third quarter.

However, Chesapeake went on a 4-1 run to close out the third and had it tied up, 10-10, entering the fourth and final stanza. And it would belong to the Bayhawks as they scored the first four goals of the fourth to take a 14-10 lead.

With under four minutes to play, Machine defenseman Steven Waldeck slung one between the pipes to make it 14-11 but Byrne got one back for the Bayhawks a minute later to return them their four-point edge. Machine rookie midfielder Ryan Keenan would close out the scoring with the first goal of his career but it was too little too late as it came with 13 seconds to go.

According to a quote from the Machine’s official website, Massa said the team may be down right now but they are not out.

“I think this team is different,” he said. “It’s a very close team, so you just kind of lean on each other. We all know that we are going to dig ourselves out of this hole. We have some great leaders right here and I think they are doing the right things, and I think we can really turn things around and make a good run at the end of this.”

Guterding got the first hat trick of his so-far short professional career and led the Machine with five points. Bernhardt also had a hat trick and was second on the team with four points.

Byrne led the Bayhawks and all players with four goals and seven points.

The Machine’s next game is on the road against the league-leading Dallas Rattlers (6-2) on Sunday, June 17 at 8:30 p.m. and is a rematch from May 12 when Ohio won, 14-12. That was their last win of the season up to this point.