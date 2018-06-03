The Ohio Machine (2-3) suffered their third loss and second straight of the season on Saturday night, going down 13-8 to the Chesapeake Bayhawks on the road.

The Bayhawks (4-2) used a staunch defensive attack while playing ball control to jump out to a commanding 10-2 halftime lead.

Both teams started off challenging defensively and the first goal of the game was not scored until three minutes in. That was Chesapeake’s Colin Heacock.

Machine attackman Ryan Ambler knotted it up at 1-1 at the 3:46 mark but after that, it was all Bayhawks as they ripped off five straight goals including a two-pointer from rookie attackman Ian Mackay. He had a goal earlier in the quarter, too, helping his team to a 6-2 first quarter lead.

Four more goals in the second while keeping the Machine from getting into their zone and it was 10-2, Chesapeake.

The third quarter was like watching paint dry as the Bayhawks sat on their lead by playing keep-away and Ohio still unable to do anything offensively.

Chesapeake allowed 22 shots on goal for the entire game with only three coming in the third. Goalie Niko Amato had 15 saves for the game.

Both teams collectively had 10 shots on goal that quarter with only one scored, Chesapeake, and they walked into the fourth with a nine-goal edge, 11-2.

The Machine pushed back in the fourth quarter to outscore Chesapeake, 6-2 – including the last four goals – but it was too little too late.

Heacock led all scorers with three goals. He also had one assist for a total four points. Mackay had the team’s only two-point goal and scored as many points.

The Machine had three guys with two goals each: Ambler, Marcus Holman and Kyle Harrison.

Harrison scored the last two goals of the game, including a two-pointer, chipped in an assist and ended the game with four points.

Machine attackman Connor Cannizzaro led all players with three assists.

Goalie Kyle Bernlohr had 18 saves against 30 shots on goal.

Ohio’s next game is at Denver (3-4) on Thursday and will complete a three-game stretch on the road.

Ball drops at 2 p.m.