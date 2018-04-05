Ohio Machine announce scrimmage to follow up 2017 championship

It’s time to Oil up!

After putting together a championship run in 2017, the Ohio Machine are gearing up for another run in the upcoming 2018 season and plan to end this year’s training camp with a bang by hosting a free scrimmage.

Now in their seventh season, last year’s Major League Lacrosse champs will be hosting an intra-squad game appropriately titled the Blue vs. White scrimmage which will take place where the team plays their home games, Fortress Obetz.

The free scrimmage will be on Sunday the 15th and will feature all of the Machine’s current roster, including Machine veterans like Ohio State grad and current five-year midfielder Dominique Alexander, four-year all-star and 2015 defensive player of the year defenseman Brian Karalunas, and Mr. “Just-About-Everything” midfielder Kyle Harrison.

Additional information for both season ticket holders and the general public are listed below.

All Fans:

General seating throughout grandstand

Opportunity to reserve season memberships and learn about group outings

Opportunity to purchase tickets for the upcoming 2018 season

Additional Season Member Benefits:

Pick-up season memberships & parking passes

Photo on-field post practice

Private autograph session with several Machine players

Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. with the scrimmage starting after that.