Machine release season-opening roster

Photo by Ralph Schudel

After the Ohio Machine officially ended their 2018 spring camp with the Blue versus White scrimmage at Fortress Obetz on Sunday, head coach Bear Davis finalized on Tuesday the squad he wants to take the field when his team welcomes in the New York Lizards for their season opener in less than two weeks:

Goalie

Kyle Bernlohr, Parker Fairey*, Scott Rodgers and Evan Molloy*

Defense

Dominick Calisto, Evan Connell, Josiah Greve*, Brian Karalunas, Matt McMahon, Michael Noone, Jackson Place, Alex Spring and Steve Waldeck

SSDM (short stick defensive midfielder)

Dominique Alexander, Mike Birney, Pat Harbeson and Tyler Pfister

Midfield

JT Blubaugh*, Kyle Harrison, Johnny Pearson* and Pat Young

Attack

Ryan Ambler, Peter Baum^, Jake Bernhardt, Connor Cannizzaro, Mark Cockerton^, Marcus Holman, Mark Matthews^, Greg Melaugh, Tom Schreiber, Garrett Thul and Marcus Willis*

Faceoff

Casey Dowd and Greg Puskuldjian

Guys with an * denote being on the practice squad and ^ denotes being on the inactive list.

A lot of the names on this year’s roster are recognizable and mainstays from the last few years, however there are some new faces: defensemen Evan Connell, Josiah Greve and Alex Spring; midfielders J.T. Blubaugh, Johnny Pearson and Pat Young; attackers Ryan Ambler, Mark Matthews, Greg Melaugh, Garrett Thul and Marcus Willis; goalies Parker Fairey and Evan Molloy; and faceoff specialist Casey Dowd.

Many of the new additions are from January’s supplemental draft.

Davis said he was looking for a blend of veteran leadership and young up-and-comers to provide the perfect recipe in defense of last year’s Major League Lacrosse championship.

“We’re trying to find a couple of guys to fill a couple spots for us and then also, our veterans, play them into game shape,” he said after the scrimmage. “And I think we accomplished both of those, that’s the primary goal.”

The MLL season officially starts on Saturday, April 21. But because they’re the defending champs, the Machine get an extra week to oil up when they prepare to defend the Steinfeld Cup for their season opener on Sunday, April 29 against the New York Lizards at Fortress Obetz. Ball drops at 2 p.m.

Visit https://www.theohiomachine.com/new-tickets for ticket information.