Ohio Machine Machine make it three in a row

Unfortunately, though, not in a good way.

On Thursday afternoon, the defending Major League Lacrosse champion Ohio Machine dropped their third game in a row bringing their record on the 2018 season to 2-4.

It was billed as a “championship game rematch” because the Sheens were taking on the Denver Outlaws for the first time since seeing them in last year’s MLL championship game, winning 17-12.

Instead of being a thrilling nail biter that most may have been hoping for, the Outlaws jumped out to a huge 7-1 first quarter lead on the way to a 17-6 win in Mile High Stadium.

Denver goalie Jack Kelly had 12 saves for the game with 18 shots on goal.

The Machine also turned the ball over 12 times in the first half alone and had 22 for the game.

Ohio goalie Kyle Bernlohr had nine saves with 26 SOG.

Machine midfielder and multiple-time all-star Kyle Harrison had this to say on his Twitter page after the game:

Keeping it in perspective may be tough at this point.

Since winning their first-ever MLL championship last season, the Machine are off to their worst start since going 2-4 in 2014.

The Machine will look to right the ship, coming back home this Saturday after being on the road the last three games. Ball drops at Fortress Obetz at 6 p.m. EST versus the Chesapeake Bayhawks, who they already lost to on Saturday, June 2, 13-8.

