Either way you look at it, things have not exactly been even between the Ohio Machine and the Charlotte Hounds.

On second thought, actually they have been. The series is currently tied 6-6.

However, it’s been like a pendulum swinging from one side to the other.

When both teams entered Major League Lacrosse in 2012 as expansion teams, Charlotte hounded Ohio the first two seasons and bested the Machine in four straight games. Ohio finally notched their first win in 2014 but lost the last game that same season by a goal, 13-12.

The next season, though, would see the Hounds-heavy pendulum swing the other way as the Sheens ripped off five straight including a semifinal playoff win in 2016 on the way to their first-ever championship game appearance. That put the series in favor of the Machine, 6-5.

The last game they played last year, however, went the Hounds’ way, 10-8.

That was nearly a year ago on May 20.

Now for the start of 2018, the Hounds bring in a 3-0 record to the first game of this season’s two-game set.

But this time around, Charlotte’s bringing in the big gun. And he goes by Rambo.

Matt Rambo.

Last year’s Tewaaraton Award winner – which is given out to college lacrosse’s best player – from the University of Maryland, came on with the Hounds in late June and saw action in six games. He totaled 15 points on nine goals and six assists, and scooped up four groundballs.

As of three games so far this season, the second-year pro sits second in the league in scoring with 15 points on six goals and nine assists. Those nine assists are tied-for first in the league with New York’s Rob Pannell.

Charlotte is also only one of two teams this season to score more than 20 goals in a single game. The other is Ohio.

Both have matched each other with 25 and that number is good for a single-game goals scored record for both teams.

But if Charlotte is going to stand any chance in this game, they are going to have to stop the Machine’s Marcus Holman.

A four-time MLL All-Star, Holman set a league record for goals scored in a single game versus New York on Sunday when he netted 11.

The ball drops at Fortress Obetz between the two undefeated teams on Saturday at 5 p.m.

Click here for ticket information.

Here is a series breakdown between the two teams. Dates are in parentheses.

2012 = Lost 15-18 at Charlotte (5/12); Lost 16-17 at home (6/23)

2013 = Lost 7-13 at Charlotte (6/8); Lost 10-13 at home (7/27)

2014 = Won 15-8 at Charlotte (4/26); Lost 12-13 at home (7/19)

2015 = Won 14-10 at home (5/16); Won 14-12 at Charlotte (6/5)

2016 = Won 16-9 at Charlotte (6/9); PLAYOFFS = Won 16-10 (8/13)

2017 = Won 15-12 at Charlotte (4/29); Lost 10-8 at home (5/20)