Former OSU and Chesapeake Bayhawk lacrosse player Freddy Freibott.

Photo courtesy of ohiostatebuckeyes.com.

The Ohio Machine made a move on Monday, adding defender Freddy Freibott to the 2019 roster.

The team had this to say in an official press release:

“The Ohio Machine have acquired defender Freddy Freibott from the Chesapeake Bayhawks in exchange for a 2019 second round collegiate draft pick.

Freibott, a 2018 graduate of The Ohio State University, was a three-time Academic All-Big Ten member, and a 2017 Big Ten All-Tournament Team honoree. Freibott also was named the 2017 Paul Hartman Most Improved Player. Freibott finished his collegiate career with 115 ground balls in 64 games for the Buckeyes.

“Our staff was really impressed about the effort put forth by Freddy his time with the Buckeyes, and we’re excited to keep him here in Ohio,” Machine head coach Bear Davis said. “Obviously having a former teammate in Ben Randall in our lineup will allow Freddy to feel comfortable in our defense, and we’re really looking forward to continue building this defense with two former Buckeyes in it.”

Freibott will compete for a roster spot at training camp this Spring.”

Freibott said, “I am incredibly excited and thankful for the opportunity to continue my lacrosse career in the great state of Ohio. After playing for Ohio State and continuing my education by attending law school in Columbus, being able to play for the Machine was the perfect fit. I am looking forward to playing with all of the extremely talented players on the Machine, especially my former Ohio State teammates.”

More than likely, Freibott is going to earn a spot especially since a slew of Sheens have jumped ship from Ohio and the MLL, opting to play in the new Premier Lacrosse League which was started up by former MLL and National League Lacrosse 10-time all-star Paul Rabil. He started the league with his brother, Mike, in an answer to the MLL and what they deemed as shoddy “work” conditions within Major League Lacrosse.

“We’re building a professional sports league that lacrosse deserves,” Rabil said according to a quote by US Lacrosse Magazine’s Matt Dasilva that Rabil made during an official announcement of the PLL’s launch.

“For lacrosse players graduating from the top institutions, competing for national championships and being center stage on national television, the sharp decline of the professional lacrosse ecosystem has been the norm,” Rabil said according to Dasilva. “I’ve always wanted to challenge that, first as a player and now as an operator.”

On the PLL’s official website, they list over 150 guys that have committed to playing in the new league including a host of former Machine players such as: Tom Schreiber, Marcus Holman, Jake Bernhardt, Kyle Bernlohr, Brian Karalunas, rookie sensation Justin Guterding as well as 14-year professional lacrosse veteran and Machine mainstay Kyle Harrison.

According to Dasilva, Harrison and Schreiber will be taking on dual roles with the PLL. Not only will they be yielding their sticks on the field but will serve in the front office, too, as Harrison will be the league’s director of player relations and Schreiber will serve as a financial analyst.

“This is a revolutionary model, which will place the PLL at the forefront of the next evolution in professional team sports,” Harrison said in Dasilva’s article. “What Mike and Paul have established with this league is going to have a tremendous impact on the ability for players to be rewarded for the sport they love, as well as the overall continued development of the game and professional sports as a whole.”

Schreiber said the experience has been humbling and he is excited to be a part of it.

“I’ve been around lacrosse since I was a kid, and it’s exciting to build the future of the sport with my fellow players,” Schreiber said. “Fans will be able to experience the speed and nuance of the sport by attending a full weekend of games and watching a world class broadcast on TV. It’s humbling to be part of this movement, and I can’t wait for people to see what the PLL is all about.”

According to a piece by Scott Soshnick and Ira Boudway on Bloomberg, the PLL will be a six-team league that tours around the country playing in different cities and will not be a league with city-specific teams. According to the article, the Rabils were backed by a number of high-profile businesses to get the league started and as part of the deal, all games will air on the NBC Sports Group.

The PLL will debut on June 1, the same day the Machine play their season-opener on the road against the Boston Cannons.

