Machine 2018 MLL draft wrap up

Photo by Ralph Schudel

Major League Lacrosse held their seven-round draft on Wednesday night and when all was said and done, 63 guys will now be able to say they’re professionals.

With the first pick, the Boston Cannons took University of Denver faceoff specialist and current Tewaaraton Award nominee, Trevor Baptiste. The 5’10”, 230-pounder from Denville, N.J. was also a finalist for the award last year.

With their first pick in the draft (no. 9 overall), the Ohio Machine took Duke attacker, Justin Guterding.

The 6’0”, 185-lb. senior came into this season as a second-team All-American last year and is now a consecutive two-time Tewaaraton Award nominee after being placed on this season’s watch list.

With the 9th pick, the @MachineMLL select Justin Guterding of Duke. This concludes the 1st round of the 2018 @MLL_Lacrosse Draft. pic.twitter.com/eOsZUoK8Tf — TLN (@LacrosseNetwork) April 18, 2018

With their second pick in the second round, the Machine snatched up Maryland defender Bryce Young at no. 15 overall. The 6’2”, 205-lb. senior defenseman started all 19 games for the defending national champion Terrapins last season and earned honorable mention United States Intercollegiate Lacrosse Association All-American honors.

There are few things better in lacrosse than a defenseman scoring. Bryce Young has done it two games in a row now. pic.twitter.com/wuYZq8S4mG — Joe Catapano (@JoeCatapano_) March 31, 2018

Here is a breakdown of the rest of the Machine’s picks:

Christian Mazzone – 5’9”, 165 lb. 4th-year junior midfielder, Rutgers; 3rd round, 22nd pick

Kenny Massa – 6’0”, 195 lb. 4th-year junior faceoff specialist, Bryant; 4th round, 31st pick

Carlson Milikin – 6’0”, 195 lb. 6th-year senior midfielder, Notre Dame; 4th round, 36th pick

Zach Bryant – 6’4”, weight unknown, defenseman, Robert Morris; 5th round, 45th pick

Ryan Keenan – 5’9”, 165 senior midfielder, Penn State; 6th round, 6th round, 54th pick

For additional info on what Coach Bear Davis has to say about his picks, follow the team on Twitter @MachineMLL for their “Inside the War Room” feature for details and analysis of each player.