Let’s face it, members of the Columbus Destroyers likely envisioned the club’s return to the Arena Football League going a bit differently. At 1-8 Columbus sit in the basement of the AFL standings but the record doesn’t tell the whole story. The 2019 season has been filled with ups and downs, triumph and heartbreak. This team comprised over 15 rookies has experienced significant growth and maturation over throughout the season, but when it looks like the bad luck is about to end another problem rears its ugly head.

Injuries have begun popping up in Destroyers camp, claiming some important players. Missing the first seven games, receiver Donovan Morgan was eager to return back to the field to help his team win. Unfortunately for the veteran he reactivated a lingering hamstring issue and found his way back on the injured reserve list after competing in only one game.

Columbus announced this week that a trio of players will join Morgan on injured reserve and are unable to compete in Friday’s contest against the Baltimore Brigade.

Receiver Jenson Stoshak will be unavailable for Friday’s game. He has proved key cog in head coach Matthew Sauk’s offense this season. The 25-year-old has 28 catches for 334 yards and five touchdowns. Stoshak offers a different look compared to some of the other receivers on the roster. Unlike some of his colleagues who prefer jump ball scenarios, Stoshak prefers to catch the ball in the open field and gain extra yardage.

Defender Nick Seither joins Stoshak on the injury report. The defender is a rare breed as he is one of the players that still plays “iron man” football, specializing as a defensive lineman and fullback. The Destroyers will miss his presence and hustle as the defense look to put Brigade quarterback Shane Boyd under duress.

Columbus will also be without the services of offensive linemen Jovann Letuli. The rookie was injured following a rushing play against Philadelphia last weekend.

In response to the numerous injuries, the Destroyers have been assigned offensive linemen Tate Leavitt, defensive linemen Marquis Smith, and wide receiver Rob Wheelwright. Columbus goes for win number two on Friday night when they play the Baltimore Brigade on Friday night. Kickoff is a 7 p.m., from the Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore.