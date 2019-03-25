Indy Motor Speedway and More

Hoosier Getaway Has Lot To Offer

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

(Lead photo of Borg Warner Trophy by Joe Bennett, remainder by columnist)

As our family did the Children’s Museum on Saturday; what visit to Indianapolis could not be complete without being at the “Brickyard”.

There are a couple side stops whether coming to or going from Indy I will make mention later.

As always; the basics of visiting the Speedway….

The Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum is open to the public outside of race weekends. They offer when the track is not in use; three main tour packages. The basic museum self guided tour is only $10 for adults, $8 for kids (6-15), kids under 5 are free.

The two other tour packages (12-99 age range), included the VIP Grounds Tour ($30 adult, $20 Youth) and the Kiss The Bricks Tour ($30 adult, $20 youth).

The VIP Grounds Tour, weather permitting; allows guests a guided tour of the Media Center, Garage area, Gasoline Alley and a chance to Kiss the Bricks.

The Kiss The Bricks Tour; again weather permitting and no use of the track by racing series, allows folks to take a lap on a tour bus. Once at the Start/Finish line; a tradition started by NASCAR driver and Brickyard 500 1996 Dale Jarrett; visitors can do the same.

There are also various other special tours, events and related 500 Festival events throughout the year.

Visit indyracingmuseum.org for details.

Once inside the museum; the gallery of past Indy 500 winners plus rotating exhibits grace the halls. Eddie Rickenbacker (Columbus native) has ties as one of its storied owners. The Holman-George family has owned it since the 1960’s and help innovate very part of its grounds.

On top of the actual speedway (home to IndyCar, MotoGP and NASCAR), it has a infield/outfield PGA rated golf course.

This could be a half day experience. So what else is there to do around Indy?

From Spring to Fall; if you hike, bike or run; many trails await you in Metro Indy.

One of the newest is the Monon Trail.

My family explored the Broad Ripple area by car and the Carmel stretch by foot.

It is along former railroad trackage of the Chicago, Indianapolis and Louisville Railroad aka The Monon Line.

https://www.visitindy.com/indianapolis-monon-rail-trail

In Carmel, great restaurants and shops await you.

We ate dinner at Bazbeaux Pizza; one of three locations in Metro Indy.

Whether you leave Indy to going to Indy; another worth while stop is downtown Richmond.

Right off Interstate 70; many people don’t realize the musical history Richmond has.

You can that while dining at Firehouse BBQ and Blues.

http://www.firehousebbqandblues.com/

It is placed in Richmond’s historical downtown district. It offers great BBQ food as well as live blues performances.

Many of the Southern Blues artists in the 20’s and 30’s coming to Chicago by train, stopped in Richmond. Many images and artifacts are in the restaurant honored that heritage.

These tips on great places will help your visit to the Hoosier State to be great and pleasant.