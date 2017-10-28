Saquon Barkley has again emerged as one of the main cogs in the Nittany Lion offense this season. Many pundits to win the 2017 Heisman Trophy but what makes the junior tailback so special?

Sequon Barkley 2017 Statistics:

Rushing: 117 carries, 757 yards (6.5 yards per carry)

Receiving: 32 catches for 448 yards and 3 touchdowns

Returns: 7 kick returns, 273 yards (30.3 per return), 1 touchdown

Ohio State Head Coach Urban Meyer was quite impressed by Barkley as the Buckeyes prepared for Penn State this week. “He’s the best all-purpose guy we’ve faced in maybe my career,” said Meyer.

“He’s as good of an all-purpose running back as we’ve seen, and that’s 30 years.”

The thing about Barkley is that he is a once in a generation talent. The junior tailback possesses an incredible ability to stop on a dime and then resume his run with the greatest of ease. Barkley is elite in every facet of his game.

Sequon Barkley is the first Nittany Lion and fourth Big Ten player with 3,000 rushing yards and 1,000 receiving yards in his career, but just the first Big Ten player to amass these totals in just his junior season.

Barkley has accounted for over 1,400 all-purpose yards and 12 touchdowns in seven games this season, but perhaps may face his biggest test this season when he faces an incredible Ohio State defense that has allowed just 42 points since their loss to Oklahoma in early September.

Ohio State junior linebacker Jerome Baker said the Buckeyes were “humbled” by the loss to Oklahoma and are ready and excited for the challenge that Barkley and the Nittany Lions present.

Fans can expect to see plenty of Barkley this afternoon as the weather forecast isn’t likely to great when the game kicks off at 3:30.