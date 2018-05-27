Machine midfielder Peter Baum attempts a shot in the second half during Ohio’s rematch with Charlotte.

Photo credit to the Ohio Machine’s official Twitter page.

The Ohio Machine (2-2) suffered their second loss of the season on Saturday night, once again at the hands of the Charlotte Hounds.

In front of 1,267 strong inside historic American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte rode the back of Matt Rambo to complete a sweep of Major League Lacrosse’s defending champs.

The second-year attackman scored a single-game career-high five goals and notched a season-high six points to give the league-leading Hounds (5-1) a 14-12 win.

Rambo started off his night with the first goal of the game a little over two minutes in but was matched by Machine attackman Connor Cannizzaro one minute later to make it 1-1.

A scoring drought hit both teams, though, for the next seven minutes thanks to staunch defensive play from Ohio goalkeeper Kyle Bernlohr and Charlotte goalie Charlie Cipriano who combined for 10 saves in the first quarter alone.

Cipriano had 13 saves for the game against 24 shots on goal while Bernlohr had nine saves for the Machine against 23 shots.

But with under five minutes to go, the Hounds struck with two goals to close out the first with a 3-1 lead.

The two squads would exchange goals to start the second quarter and with under four minutes left, Charlotte held a 5-3 edge.

That would change when Hounds midfielder Kevin Crowley ripped in two straight goals on assists from midfielders John Haus and Kevin Cooper.

Rambo completed the team’s hat trick with 50 seconds left to play and pushed Charlotte’s halftime lead to 8-3.

The Machine would outscore the Hounds in the second half 8-6 which included a three-run spurt in the middle of the third quarter that took up over six minutes and pulled Ohio to within three goals, 10-7.

Charlotte would answer back, however, with a three-run spurt of their own sparked by two more Rambo goals as the Hounds closed out the third with a 13-7 lead.

But the fourth and final stanza would not end without the Machine going down swinging.

Finally stepping up their defense, they outscored the Hounds 4-1 which included the team’s first two-point goal on the year, coming from defenseman Steven Waldeck, to make it a 14-12 game with less than a minute and a half in the game.

“Our guys played big in the second half but we simply dug ourselves too big of a hole to climb out of,” Machine head coach Bear Davis said according to a quote from Ohio’s website. “Now we need to regroup, refocus and get ready for the next one.”

Newly activated midfielder and three-time all-star Peter Baum made his return to the team, tying Cannizzaro and midfielder Jake Bernhardt with two goals for the game. Bernhardt led the team with two assists and a total of four points.

John Haus led the Hounds with three assists and was second on the team with four points.

Cooper finished with three points on two goals and one assist, while Crowley ended with two goals.

Ohio hits the road again for their next game on Saturday versus the Chesapeake Bayhawks (3-2) with the faceoff set for 7 p.m.