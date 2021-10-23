Hocking Valley Still On Track for Operations

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

(Originally published on The Ohio Railroader Website)

Change is a major theme for 2021.

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway has grown with changes in the middle of a global pandemic.

This past summer; with Ohio COVID-19 Safety Protocol; staff and volunteers have pressed forward with a record setting season.

Taking all precautions, the trains have remained clean and ready to roll.

With the restored Hocking Valley #3 steam locomotive, various themed weekends, and the classic Fall Foliage rides; they have been selling out weekends left and right.

That being said; the last Fall Foliage weekend (Nov 6th and 7th), dinner trains, BBQ rides and the Santa Rides are still available.

Simply go to their website for details and purchasing tickets.

https://www.hvsry.org/train-rides/

Our experience on October 17th was simply amazing.

My father in law Keith, wife Tanya and daughter Hannah were along for the Foliage ride.

I have befriended many of the staff on the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway.

To my surprise, longtime friend and trainman Jeff Reams greeted me on one of the two Baltimore and Ohio coaches.

“So Giles, you want to ride in the cab up to East Logan and back?”

With the blessing of my wife and grabbing my gear, I proceeded to HVSR’s GP7 No.5833.

The 1952 built diesel locomotive was painted in Chesapeake and Ohio colors; reflecting the Hocking Valley’s history.

Once in the cab, I accompanied Chris Hartley; Vice President of Operations on the ride northbound.

The fall colors were just coming into golden, red, and yellow blossoms.

The crew was extremely friendly and knowledgeable.

Issac Miller, another train crew member, was our narrator throughout the trip.

He shared many of the historical facts about the railroad and the region.

The Fall Foliage Rides normally allow a layover at Robbins Crossing; an interpretive 1800’s village on the campus of Hocking College.

More information can be found at https://www.hvsry.org/ as well as current news on their Facebook page.

https://www.facebook.com/hvsry

Brief Info on Getting to Nelsonville

The station and ticket office resides off Business Route 33 on Canal Street.

There is ample parking not only near the station; but nearby parking lots near Rocky Boots and the village of Nelsonville

33 West Canal Street

Nelsonville, OH 45764

Whether you come from Columbus, Cleveland, Cincinnati or parts beyond; Getting off the main exit for Nelsonville off US Route 33 is the easiest way to get there.

Again, the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway will celebrate 50 years in 2022.

Getting to the Hocking Hills and having a family outing on the rails would be a great option.