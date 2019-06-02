Hocking Valley Scenic Railway; Heart of the Hills, Railroad Style

Hocking Valley Scenic Railway

Heart of the Hills, Railway Style

(Article originally published on partner site, The Ohio Railroader)

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

On a lazy Sunday in June, my family made a repeat visit to the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway.

The railway, since 1972; has entertained thousands of visitors to the Hocking Hills Region.

Whether you are camping in nearby Hocking Hills State Park, exploring nearby Wayne National Forest, or taking in one of many events in Nelsonville; the Hocking Valley is a great value for the entire family.

Here is the description of the train ride we took via HVSR’s website on Sunday

“2:30 P.M. TO EAST LOGAN (1:00 PM on SUNDAYS)

Our East Logan train is the longest of the regular weekend trains and operates every Saturday and Sunday between Memorial Day and the last full weekend of October. The train departs the Nelsonville Depot for a round-trip ride along the historic Hocking River Valley. Along the way, we will pass through the historic company town of Haydenville, which was the last company town in Ohio. It was once part of a large brick and clay company known in its later days as NATCO. Other sights along the trip include one of the remaining Hocking Canal locks, an active gravel mine, the Hocking River, and, of course, the hills of the Hocking River Valley!

Duration of ride: Approximately two hours”

This ride included meeting up with Trainman Issac Miller and the day’s engineer Joshua Pack.

Both young men have helped the mission of the Hocking Valley Scenic Railway. It educates the public on how a railroad operates; as well as the rich history of the region.

The Hocking Hills, up until the early 20th century; was a wealth bed of coal, lumber and other materials.

Select guests at the end of runs can be invited by the train crew to view the engine cab. Usually, younger folks who have never been on a train or folks who had a birthday. I was so fortunate to be asked to inspect the cab with Joshua and Issac today. (June 2nd is my birthday.)

Please visit HVSR’s website for more details on various special train runs. They now have an operating steam locomotive; which runs on select “Robbery Trains” and select weekends.

You can either place order on line for your tickets or grab the tickets at their station house near Business Route 33. It is right next to the Rocky Outdoor Gear Store and Rocky Global Headquarters in Nelsonville.

The Boot Factory Grill, inside the Rocky Store; offers a great place to grab a meal before or after a train ride. Please their website for store hours.

http://rockyoutlet.com/home