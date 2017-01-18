Greensky Bluegrass wsg Front Country @ The Newport Music Hall 1/15/17

Never miss a Sunday show … taken to heart by 1,000 + Campers, fans and friends of Greensky Bluegrass as they lit up the Newport Music Hall exactly 366 days since their last show at the storied venue. The 4th stop of the Winter 2017 tour once again affirms, GSBG is a band that continues to expand musically (touring in support of the latest release ‘Shouted, Written Down & Quoted’) and as a fan favorite. Call it what you will, progressive bluegrass, jamgrass, newgrass … what you’ll hear are 5 very talented musicians that continue to move their sound forward with a growing catalog that’s sure to bring a grin or three to their audience. Couple the music with an incredible light show (Lighting Director Andrew Lincoln is one of the best in the business) and you’re in for a treat.

Openers Front Country (from the SF bay area) were a great add to the tour and showed why they continue to build a fanbase nationwide … catch them at Woodlands Tavern as they return to Columbus on March 15th (you don’t want to miss this show).

Set 1: No Idea, Take Cover, , Tarpology, Past My Prime, A Letter to Seymour, In Control, Can’t Stop Now, Living Over

Set 2: Merely Avoiding, Demons, Forget Everything, 33443, Leap Year> Foxy Lady1> Leap Year, When I Paint My Masterpiece, Bring Out Your Dead, Just to Lie> Kerosene

Encore: The Chain2

W/ Green Acres quotes

W/ Melody Walker

Setlist Phantasy Tour