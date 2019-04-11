Great Park Getaways in Metro Columbus

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

There are many parks to have you, that special someone or the entire family to getaway for the afternoon in Metro Columbus.

Here are just a few snapshots of some here in Central Ohio

Scioto Audubon Metro Park

Hours and Info

6:30am to 10pm April through September

6:30am to 8pm October through March

Phone: 614.202.5197

Location

400 W Whittier St

Columbus, OH 43215

www.metroparks.net/parks-and-trails/scioto-audubon/

This park was reborn land from the former sites of the Columbus Division of Police, the Lazarus Warehouses and other industrial areas. The reclaimed land gave birth to a Audubon Nature Center, a dog park, an obstacle course, running/hiking trails, a rock climbing area, wetland area, and a playground.

Homestead Metro Park

Hours and Info

6:30am to dark

Phone: 614.216.8859

Reservations: 614.508.8111 (M-F 8am–4pm)

Location

4675 Cosgray Rd

Hilliard, OH 43026

www.metroparks.net/parks-and-trails/homestead/

This park offer 41 arces of outdoor enjoyment. A previous park by nearby townships; Columbus Metro Parks improve the grounds with more shelters, a nature center, and two playgrounds. It also features a coverage bridge, a farm area, a train station shelter house, and links to the 6.1 Heritage rail Trail into Hillard.

Weaver Park/Hillards Station Historical Park

5274 Norwich St (13.56 mi)

Hilliard, Ohio 43026

www.facebook.com/hilliardohiohistoricalsociety/

Adjacent to the Franklin County Fairgrounds and the Hilliard Safety Complex, this small park and complex has many historic buildings. Construction on a new picnic pavilion should be finished by May 2019. There are picnic tables near the buildings as well as recycle and trash cans to clean up after a nice picnic.

Hayden Falls/Griggs Nature Preserve

4326 Hayden Run Rd.

Dublin, OH 43017

www.columbus.gov/recreationandparks/parks/Hayden-Falls-Park/

Open dawn to dusk as most Columbus City Parks are; it features one of the most unique ecosystems in Columbus City Limits. A 35 foot waterfall, cascading Hayden Run into the Scioto Watershed. A wooden trail leading to the falls, two overlooks and picnic tables near by offer a short getaway from a hectic world.

Millstone Creek Park

745 North Spring Road

Westerville, Ohio 43081

http://www.westerville.org/home/showdocument?id=261

Columbus Parent Magazine has raved about this haven for nature and families. It not only is linked to the famous Westerville Hike and Bike Trail System; but has a great wetland/creek area. It is extremely explore-able for families and nature lovers alike.