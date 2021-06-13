Fort Boonesborough: Drive into Frontier History

By Giles Kennedy

Family and Travel Columnist

Fort Boonesborough State Park

4375 Boonesborough Rd.

Richmond, Ky. 40475

859-527-3131 Option #6

http://fortboonesboroughlivinghistory.org/index.html

https://www.facebook.com/Fort-Boonesborough-Living-History

Fort Hours

Fort open April – October, Wednesday – Sunday from 9:00am – 5:00pm, closed on Mondays & Tuesdays

Admission:

Adults $8.00

Children $5.00 Ages 6-12

Under 6 Free

School Groups $3.00 per child

Adult Groups $6.00 per person

Winter Hours

Closed November through March except for Special Events

Many Central Ohioans visit Central and East Central Kentucky. They go to see horses, history and occasionally bourbon whiskey.

A major historical site lies between Lexington and Richmond, Kentucky. It gives a view into American frontier life.

Fort Boonesborough Living History Site resides on Fort Boonesborough State Park.

It is normally a popular park to visit.

But, with the recent spring floods on the Kentucky River; the state park remains closed. The fort site; however, is open to the public. The remainder of the state park hopes to be open by August of 2021.

Easy access to Interstate 75; the fort is a great walk through frontier history.

Each building or structure open to the public has modern amenities. Even with the rustic 1780’s look, heat/AC is working to keep comfort for fort volunteers and visitors. It also has a visitors center/gift shop and restrooms on site.

When the majority of volunteers are on site; one can see a herbalist (frontier pharmacist), various craftsmen and women, and a working blacksmith.

Our visit allowed us to peer into life as Daniel Boone would have lived. Everything from a iron tool gallery, axe throwing, pottery, weaving to many other activities.

This site is also near by the Kentucky River Museum (free admission with paid admission from the Fort). It resides nearly a mile down the road; accessible by vehicle or hiking path.

With Lexington, Berea, and Richmond nearby; this could be a daytrip or a whole weekend.

Our family will return again. The friendly staff and engaging activities places you right in the wooded frontier of early Kentucky life.