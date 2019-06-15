Fans of the Columbus Destroyers will recognize a familiar face when the team returns to Nationwide Arena this weekend. Former Ohio State placekicker Tyler Durbin will replace kicker Craig Peterson, who is unavailable for selection this weekend.

Durbin kicked for Ohio State during the 2015 and 2016 seasons. During his time in Scarlet and Gray, Durbin converted 17 of 22 field goals and made 63 of 65 extra points. He isn’t the only former Buckeye to suit up for the Destroyers since the team’s return to Arena Football. Former defensive end Robert Rose joined Columbus for a brief stint this season. The kicker’s time back in the capital city appears to be brief, but no doubt it will be a sweet homecoming.

The Destroyers look to capture win number two on Saturday afternoon against the Baltimore Brigade. Kickoff from Nationwide Arena is scheduled for 3:30. Columbus Wired will be on hand bringing you the latest from this AFL clash.