How do you celebrate a birthday? Many people typically surround themselves with family, eat quality food, and cut a cake. For Columbus Destroyers wide receiver Fabian Guerra, he decided to capture player of the week honors in the Arena Football League (AFL).

The 24-year-old receiver enjoyed a massive performance during the Destroyers 56-40 loss to the Albany Empire. He caught 12 passes for 202 yards and collected six touchdowns. The performance was good enough to capture two franchise records along the way. Guerra now owns the Columbus the records for most touchdowns in a game from a non-quarterback and most receiving yards in a game.

“I feel like I’m an underdog and just work hard all season and every day I give it my all and it shows on game day,” Guerra said following his record-breaking performance. “I’m committed to this and I want to win. Every play, every down I just give it everything I got.”

Guerra and his teammates return to action Saturday afternoon against the Washington Valor. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. inside of Nationwide Arena.