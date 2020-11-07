Exploring Alum and Big Walnut Creeks 2020
By Giles Kennedy
Family and Travel Columnist
With recent restrictions due to COVID 19 in Ohio, Columbus Wired continues their goal to bring you fresh content and ideas for family trips.
As you know; as of November 2020, the current state of affairs has many folks stir crazy.
There are many outdoor and safe options to enjoy natural beauty and attractions.
Here are just a few to give you a possible day trip with your family.
You might even have a day to yourself and able to enjoy Central Ohio’s many green spaces.
Three Creeks Metro Park
Creekside at Gahanna
https://visitgahanna.com/shop-discover/shop-and-discover-details/creekside-district-creekside-park
Main Parking Area
117 Mill Street
Gahanna. Ohio 43230
Along the the north central section of Big Walnut Creek; Creekside at Gahanna is a multi-use entertainment and park district done right.
12 restaurants, winding trails, scenic falls and overlooks add to the flavor of Big Walnut Creek’s beauty.
The commercial side blends with the creek area of rustic and brick lined condos, offices, and shops.
It also includes a common area with a large fountain and waterfalls returning right back to Big Walnut Creek.
My favorite pub is the Old Bag of Nails.
However, with a Coldstone Creamery, several others and shops across the street; there are many options after exploring.
A side stop; brief at that, is the original Port Columbus Air Terminal.
Nearby Gahanna off 5th Avenue, this historical building is worth stopping for for 5-10 minutes to look at this Central Ohio Icon.
Be mindful to park in the parking lot and no where near the John Glenn International fencing.
This building has been purchased by a historical trust group. It is their hope in the future to open it to artisans and private groups in the future.
Final stop on our tour along Alum and Big Walnut Creeks is my hometown of Westerville.
Alum Creek Park North
Alum Creek Park North
221 West Main Street
Westerville, OH 43082
https://parks.westerville.org/Home/Components/FacilityDirectory/FacilityDirectory/14/2430
This small gem of a park is nestled west of the Otterbein University campus.
For as small as this park is; it offers a lot.
It has easy access to Westerville’s vast bike and hike trail system. The nearby dam and falls have been a hidden treasure for fishing enthusiasts for years.
When the main restrooms are closed for the season; porta potties are available.
A large playground and nearby picnic areas are maintained byPark and Recreation staff.
If you follow current health standards and be able to head outside; you have many options to enjoy great natural beauty.
A link to our Facebook page shows a virtual tour of our journey from a early November jaunt.
https://www.facebook.com/pg/ColumbusWired/photos/?tab=album&album_id=3647713678626602&__xts__%5B0%5D=68.ARAEbRbHmLfHHtS4g_c7mWHrwKw6HhMqHoJ6Tq-KoyKVWe8hdLZQget7dVjPx2UMoJZKp5iCiEst-51xN5oRU1qslkeEoCDnYNjSzd9t6QzADGxSRwlyKMC8vJDT2aTVVcMSTNdsRjnAFu9FXJZBfLO02BA-6N-yklVi0s6EEirnQ-c_u4-ebwyZm2Y5RVA4-bhg-vCorb6ufZr-fb6jBl9MaYL_LI0jnaHq-kWEzSydD2w8tf_rXqhxuJzLLo3yQtCWqJxYJHxIPrfXlheAMCCoDNGxZ2IG469JYeHt8Bl2qbkJk50yY2x1xGHYFpA4bSeRDsHWFYUUo42liDBwr1Kw3YbMsBYxqJnp1jpmUSYcBYHSel-5lLmgQEiOE77MIfRRYrxU__PVW4QCbyezRhk2yBNu_RI6FA3Dr4GvTlOsTnfxcRpcD7BWkYWmjG1hVK-MX0TflKxxaZZPKNqt&__tn__=-UC-R
