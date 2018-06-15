Pictured from left to right are the Machine’s Connor Cannizzaro, Jake Bernhardt, Ryan Ambler, Tom Schreiber and Marcus Holman during this season’s opener at home against the New York Lizards. Photo by Sam Fahmi/Columbus Wired

On Tuesday, Major League Lacrosse announced the two teams that will be taking the field for the 14th annual all-star game in Boston at historic Harvard Stadium on June 28 featuring Team USA versus the MLL All-Stars. The All-Stars will be coached by Ohio Machine head coach Bear Davis.

Congrats to our guys who have been selected on both sides. Great lacrosse players & even better people. Honored to be on the sidelines w/ the @MLL_Lacrosse All Stars in this contest. https://t.co/S9XE3bjAK4 — CoachDavis (@BearEssentLax) June 14, 2018

Also making the list were eight current Machine players, including veterans Kyle Harrison and Brian Karalunas, who will each be making their seventh appearances.

“Not only will the best players in the world be on display, but this grudge match has historically proved to be one of the most exciting events our game has to offer,” said MLL commissioner Alexander Brown via a statement on the MLL’s official website.

The eight guys are the most of any of the nine teams in the league, twice as many as Atlanta, Denver and New York who each had four.

Three Sheens will be playing in at least their second all-star game, including midfielder Tom Schreiber and attackman Marcus Holman, who are both making their fourth appearance, as well as goalie Kyle Bernlohr, who is making his second straight appearance.

Other veterans will be hitting the field for the first time in the game, including newly acquired attackman Davey Emala after being in the league for five seasons and midfielder Jake Bernhardt, who is in his sixth year in the league.

🤨🧐🤔…I hope a lot of deserving guys had conflicts… #whew https://t.co/b7Cb54Hv2x — Jake Bernhardt (@jak3bernhardt) June 12, 2018

Bernhardt might be in reference to guys like New York Lizards veteran attackman Rob Pannell, who leads the league in points (44) and second-year phenom attacker Matt Rambo, who is third in points with 36.

The game will also be without several of the league’s leading goal scorers like the Florida Launch’s Dylan Molloy – who leads with 27 – Dallas’ Ty Thompson (who is second with 25), and Denver’s Matt Kavanagh, who is tied for third in the league with 23 goals scored.

Machine rookie Justin Guterding made the cut, though, with two games under his belt in his professional career since being added to the roster less than two weeks ago.

Guterding, however, was a top-five finalist this year for the Tewaaraton Award, given out to the NCAA Division I player of the year.

The ball drops at 7 p.m.

For full game information, click here.