You might not have realized but last week marked an important return for the Columbus Destroyers. Receiver Donovan Morgan returned to Arena Football following a three-year hiatus. He returned to the gridiron last Saturday for the first time in three years following his retirement in 2016 with the LA KISS. Morgan hoped for a comeback season with the Destroyers but missed the first seven games due to a lingering hamstring injury.

He made a quiet return, catching three passes for 32 yards and one touchdown. Despite a light night offensively, he moved into sixth place in Arena League history for career receiving yards. The receiver was elated following last week’s game.

“It felt amazing,” said Morgan of his return. “I had those jitters, felt like the first day of school, but once I got that first contact, I felt like was 25 years old again.”

Unfortunately it appears the comeback is on hold as the Destroyers announced the receiver had been placed on injured reserve Thursday evening. This doesn’t mean that the 36-year-old won’t be around the team. Morgan continues to serve as a mentor for players like Paul Browning, Fabian Guerra, and Kenny Cook.

The Destroyers close out their three-game homestand Saturday against the Philadelphia Soul. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.